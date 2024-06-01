Before And After Pic Of Man After Facial Surgery In Turkey Leaves Internet In Disbelief

The man underwent several procedures like facelift, eyelid surgery, among others.

Turkish plastic surgeons have completed a remarkable transformation of a man's face to make him appear younger than his actual age. Taking to Instagram, Este Med Istanbul shared the before and after pictures of the man, who appeared a decade or two younger after his facial surgery. In the caption of the post, the surgeons disclosed that their patient Michael underwent several procedures like facelifts, eyelid surgeries, nose jobs, and hair transplants, among others, contributing to these dramatic changes.

"We performed facelift, necklift, lower eyelid blepharoplasty, upper blepharoplasty, buccal fat removal, rhinoplasty, and hair transplant procedures on our patient, Michael. He has experienced an incredible transformation, which you can see from the photos. We always take a holistic approach to aesthetics. Simply getting a rhinoplasty or hair transplant may not be enough to achieve your desired look. Therefore, don't forget to contact our expert team to learn about the most suitable procedures for you and join our free online consultation," the caption of the post read.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The pictures have now taken the internet by storm, leaving social media users in disbelief. Stunned by the dramatic change, one user wrote, "Can someone tell me, is this legit or are we all getting trolled?"

"I need to see dental records, fingerprints, and blood work on both of these men. Because WHAT ARE THEY DOING IN TURKEY?!!" expressed another. "What? They're out there in Turkey performing miracles," commented a third user.

"I'd like to see all the post op and intervening months healing photos too. Then I'll be amazed," wrote another. "This is virtually unbelievable, excuse me while I book my flight," said one user.

Similar disbelief was also expressed in other social media platforms. "When I win the lotto in 30 years I won't tell anyone but.....there will be signs (a brand new face and a Turkish holiday)," jokingly wrote one X user. "OMG?!?! Well... I know where I'll be going to in 10 years from now when I need a face lift. Turkey and South Korea are basically neck to neck when it comes to surgery makeovers," said another.

Meanwhile, Mr Michael's case is not the only instance from the Turkish medical centre that had people in disbelief. A post from 2023 showed a before and after picture of a middle-aged woman. After the medical procedures, the woman appeared to look ageless with sharp features.