Steps Taken To Ensure Border Concerns Addressed: Centre Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said "transgressions" do occur as both India and China have differing perception about the Line of Actual Control or LAC

The centre is upgrading infrastructure in border areas for fast troop deployment



The government today said steps have been taken to ensure that concerns pertaining to the borders are adequately addressed. The comment by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre came in the Rajya Sabha at a time when the armies of India and China are in a standoff in Dokalam in the Sikkim sector.Replying to a question on whether Chinese troops have entered Indian territory several times recently, he said "transgressions" do occur as both sides have differing perception about the Line of Actual Control or LAC."Since there is no commonly delineated LAC in the border areas between India and China, there are areas along the LAC where both sides have differing perception of the LAC. Due to both sides undertaking patrolling up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur," he said.The minister said the government had acquired 5,881 acres of land from residents of Arunachal Pradesh post-1962 war with China and paid them a total compensation of Rs 165.95 crore.On construction of roads by the Border Roads Organisation in border areas, Mr Bhamre said there were delays in execution of 61 India-China Border Roads (ICBR) by the BRO due to a variety of reasons, including delay in land acquisition and limited working seasons.Mr Bhamre said out of 61 ICBRs of 3,417 kilometres entrusted to the BRO, 27 ICBRs covering 963 km have been completed. The remaining 34 ICBRs will be completed in phases by December 2022.Asked about steps taken by the government to boost infrastructure in border areas and safeguard people living there, he said the government is fully seized of the security needs of the country."Necessary steps as required have been initiated to ensure that the national security concerns pertaining to borders are adequately addressed through capability and infrastructure development," Mr Bhamre said.To another query, he said required measures including development of infrastructure like rail, road and airfields are taken to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India."Further, military capacity enhancement and modernisation of the armed forces including armament and ammunition is a dynamic and continuous process and is done in consonance with our threat perception," Mr Bhamre said.On reported incursions by Chinese troops in Ladakh and the Northeast, Mr Bhamre said there have been no such instances.Referring to steps taken to modernise the armed forces, Mr Bhamre said the government spent Rs 65,862 crore for capital acquisition for the armed forces in 2014-15, Rs 62,235 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 68,252 crore in Rs 68,252 crore.To a separate question on induction of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft or LCA into the Indian Air Force, Mr Bhamre said the final operational clearance is expected to be completed by June next year. He said the LCA MK 2 is in the design and development stage.