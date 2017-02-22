Snapdeal To Lay Off 600 Employees, Founders To Work For Free

Snapdeal, the third-largest e-commerce player in India, will lay-off about 600 employees across the e-commerce, logistics (Vulcan), and payments (Freecharge) divisions over the next few days. Company co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have taken a 100 per cent salary cut, while many others at the firm have "proactively" offered significant reduction in compensation.The Softbank-backed firm started the lay-off process last week and plans to hand slips to 500-600 people across Snapdeal, Vulcan and FreeCharge, according to sources. The lay-offs will affect employees across levels, and the process will be carry on for the next few daysIn an e-mail to the employees, Mr Bahl conceded that over the last 2-3 years, with all the capital coming into the market, the company and the entire industry "started making mistakes", he also said "We started growing our business much before the right economic model and market fit was figured out. We also started diversifying and starting new projects while we still hadn't perfected the first or made it profitable. We started building our team and capabilities for a much larger size of business than what was required with the present scale,"Mr Bahl gave examples of global companies like Apple Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Lego and Spicejet that "painted themselves into a corner many times over" before they became successful.He further said "Snapdeal is being re-organised into a lean, focused and entrepreneurial company. We are combining teams, reducing layers, eliminating non-core projects and strengthening the focus on profitable growth. Sadly, we will also be saying really painful goodbyes to some of our colleagues in this process", both Rohit and I are taking a 100 per cent salary cut. Many of our leaders have also stepped up proactively and offered to take a significant cut in their compensation."The company had last reported employee strength of 8,000 people. Snapdeal is locked in an intense battle with rivals Amazon and Flipkart.(With inputs from PTI)