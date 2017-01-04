Collapse
Expand

Sitar Maestro Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan Dead At 88

All India | | Updated: January 04, 2017 21:02 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sitar Maestro Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan Dead At 88

Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan was conferred the Padma Bhushan by then-President Abdul Kalam

Mumbai:  Renowned sitar player Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, - the last survivor of the 'Sitar Trinity' of India along with the late Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan - died in Mumbai today after a brief illness, a family member said. He was 88.

He breathed his last at his Bandra residence around 5 pm, his son and sitar player Zunain A Khan told IANS.

Conferred with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi awards, Mr Khan hailed from the Indore Gharana and is credited for innovating the unique music style of 'Jafferkhani Baaj'.

Born in Jawra, Madhya Pradesh, he, during his music career spanning over six decades, played the sitar for various Bollywood films, including "Mughal-E-Azam", "Kohinoor", "Goonj Uthi Shehnai" and "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje", among many others.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPM Narendra Modi Close To Sealing $600 Million For Fire Power: Report
Abdul Halim Jaffar KhanRavi ShankarVilayat Khansitar playerPadma Bhushan

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017 Flipkart iPhone 6

................................ Advertisement ................................