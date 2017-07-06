Sikkim To Sue West Bengal For 60,000 Crores Over Gorkhaland Agitation: Sources

Sikkim has reportedly decided to file a case against the West Bengal government at the Supreme Court, alleging heavy loss of revenue because of the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland.Sources say the Sikkim government assesses that it has lost around Rs 60,000 crore over the past 32 years because of the statehood protests.The report emerges a day after Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling strongly condemned recent attacks on Sikkim-registered vehicles at Siliguri in West Bengal."The people of Sikkim did not merge the state with the Indian union to become a sandwich between China and Bengal," Mr Chamling said at a public function.The attacks started after the Chief Minister supported the Gorkhaland demand and also wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh calling it a "justified long pending demand" of the people of the Darjeeling hills.Mr Chamling asked people not to panic over any talk of scarcity of food and essential commodities because of the blockades.