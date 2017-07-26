Sikh-Americans Propose To Entitle Women To Sing At Golden Temple

About 120 young Sikhs between the age group of seven and 17 gathered in a Maryland suburb of Washington and raised the question of why Sikh women are not performing kirtan at Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple).

120 Sikhs gathered at Maryland suburb asked why women were not singing hymns at the Golden Temple. (File)

Washington:  Sikh-Americans have proposed that women should be allowed to sing shabads or hymns at the Golden Temple to recognise the important role played by them in strengthening the Sikh faith. About 120 young Sikhs between the age group of seven and 17 from across the United States and Canada, gathered in a Maryland suburb of Washington, raised the question of why Sikh women are not performing kirtan at Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple).

"It is clear from the many other historical references that Sikh women were crucial to the success of the 5th largest religion and it is extremely important that we give them their deserving role in Sikh affairs, especially being able to sing shabads or hymns at the very heart of Sikhism, in Darbar Sahib, the Golden Temple," Rajwant Singh, one of the Sikh Americans who taught the campers said.

The Sikh youth camp was organised by the Washington-based Guru Gobind Singh Foundation.

"This Panth would not be where it is today without the actions of Sikh women, so we should recognise their contributions," said Sehejneet Kaur, one of the counselors who is pursuing dentistry. 

