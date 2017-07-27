Shankersinh Vaghela Effect? Three Congress Lawmakers Quit In Gujarat The opposition Congress, reeling under the impact of resignation of its senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela, had called a meeting today to chalk out its strategy for Gujarat polls.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Congress in Gujarat faced a full-blown crisis after the resignation of Shankersinh Vaghela. Highlights Gujarat Congress in crisis after veteran Shankersinh Vaghela quit BJP likely to back leader who quit today and will challenge Ahmed Patel Gujarat to host closely-watched Rajya Sabha elections next month



A defeat for Ahmed Patel will not just be a loss of prestige, but will also dent Congress morale ahead of assembly elections to be held later this year.



The two other MLAs who have resigned today are Tejashree Patel and PI Patel, stunning the Congress. Tejashree Patel was present yesterday when Ahmed Patel filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.

Shankersinh Vaghela had resigned from the Congress after a tiff with the leadership.



The BJP is hoping for a repeat of last week when about 11 Congress MLAs, believed to be Mr Vaghela's supporters, voted for Ram Nath Kovind as President of India. The Congress, along with 17 other parties, had chosen Meira Kumar as its nominee.



The cross-voting was seen as a signal that Mr Vagehla can play spoiler in crucial elections for the Congress. So far Mr Vagehla has said he will honour a promise to support Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha election.



The Congress has 57 legislators in the 182-seat Gujarat assembly. It needs the support of 47 for its candidate to win. If 11 vote against Mr Patel, he could be in trouble.



In a big blow to the Congress, three of its senior legislators in the Gujarat assembly have resigned today signalling that a plan of Shankersinh Vaghela who exited the party last week , is now playing out. One of the legislators who has quit is Balwantsinh Rajput, the Congress' chief whip in the assembly, who is expected to file nomination tomorrow for next month's Rajya Sabha elections from the state. Mr Rajput, who is Mr Vaghela's close relative, is likely to be supported by the BJP to prevent Ahmed Patel , political advisor to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, from getting re-elected to the Upper House of Parliament.A defeat for Ahmed Patel will not just be a loss of prestige, but will also dent Congress morale ahead of assembly elections to be held later this year.The two other MLAs who have resigned today are Tejashree Patel and PI Patel, stunning the Congress. Tejashree Patel was present yesterday when Ahmed Patel filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.Elections will be held for three sets in Gujarat. The BJP, which has the numbers in the Gujarat assembly to win two of those seats with ease, has announced yesterday that party president Amit Shah will make his debut in Parliament from one seat , while the party has renominated union minister Smriti Irani for the other. Both will file nomination paper tomorrow.The BJP is hoping for a repeat of last week when about 11 Congress MLAs, believed to be Mr Vaghela's supporters, voted for Ram Nath Kovind as President of India. The Congress, along with 17 other parties, had chosen Meira Kumar as its nominee.The cross-voting was seen as a signal that Mr Vagehla can play spoiler in crucial elections for the Congress. So far Mr Vagehla has said he will honour a promise to support Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha election.The Congress has 57 legislators in the 182-seat Gujarat assembly. It needs the support of 47 for its candidate to win. If 11 vote against Mr Patel, he could be in trouble.