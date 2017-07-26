PM Narendra Modi, Top BJP Leaders To Discuss Rajya Sabha Election Today

Top BJP leaders will meet in Delhi this evening to decide on candidates for Rajya Sabha elections next month in three states - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. The BJP is confident of winning the one Madhya Pradesh seat, vacated by the death of party leader and union minister Anil Madhav Dave, and sources said it could consider fielding senior party leader Ram Madhav from there.In Gujarat, where elections will be held for three seats, the BJP will win two with ease and is likely to field a candidate in the third too, hoping to scuttle the chances of Congress leader Ahmed Patel, political advisor to party chief Sonia Gandhi, returning to the upper house of Parliament. If the BJP can pull it off, it will deal the Congress a severe blow ahead of assembly elections to be held later this year.For this the party is eyeing the support of about 11 Congress legislators in Gujarat who last week voted for the BJP's nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election rather than for their party's candidate Meira Kumar.The MLAs who cross-voted are believed to be supporters of Shankarsinh Vaghela, who quit the Congress last week after it refused to name him its presumptive chief minister for assembly elections to be held later this year. Even though Mr Vagehla, a north Gujarat heavyweight and a former BJP man, has said he will not join his old party, there is speculation that he will help the party against the Congress.Gujarat's BJP unit met yesterday and has sent names of possible candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats for the party's central leaders to consider. Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, who has also been handed charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, holds one of the seats. Her term, like that of the BJP's Dilip Pandya and the Congress' Ahmed Patel, ends on August 18. Rajya Sabha elections will be held on August 8.The Congress has 57 MLAs in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly. It needs the support of 47 of them for its candidate to win. Gujarat's main opposition party also hopes for the support of two legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and one from the Janata Dal United, but the cross-voting in the presidential election along with Mr Vaghela's dramatic exit has the party worried.The 77-year-old has quit the party but remains an MLA as does his son Mahendrasinh Vaghela. His birthday celebration, where he announced his resignation last week, was attended by his son and one more Congress MLA as well as the two NCP lawmakers.Ahmed Patel is expected to file nomination papers today. The Congress has warned its legislators that any cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections will invite disqualification for six years from the party. Unlike voting for President, Rajya Sabha elections have an open ballot and the Congress hopes that will deter its MLAs from voting against its candidate.Though cross-voting for the presidential election happened in West Bengal as well, the BJP is unlikely to field any candidate for the Rajya Sabha election