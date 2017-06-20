Shah Rukh Khan Agreed To Tubelight Cameo Almost Before Salman Khan Could Ask Tubelight: Salman Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan wasn't hard to persuade at all - in fact, he said yes almost before Salman even asked

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan said that Shah Rukh wasn't hard to persuade at all. (Image courtesy: Colors TV) New Delhi: Highlights SRK and Salman were last seen together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam Kabir Khan said that it was a role 'screaming for a superstar cameo' Salman Khan's Tubelight will hit the screens on June 23 Tubelight was hailed with delight by fans when it was first announced some months ago. It was, to those who would like to see a Karan-Arjun reunion, the next best thing to an actual film together. Now, just days before the film releases, Tubelight which I would like you to do it, before completing my sentence, Shah Rukh said, 'I will do it'. That's how he made his entry into the movie," Salman Khan said in Mumbai on Monday, reports news agency IANS.

Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Tubelight

Before the cameo was officially confirmed, Shah Rukh Khan spent an interesting few days dodging questions from the press. In January, he was spotted on the sets of Tubelight in Mumbai's Film City. Asked by news agency PTI to comment, he said, in typically smooth SRK style, "Even I have heard about the news, but you should ask the producers, they will give you the right answer." Things were complicated by trade analyst Komal Nahta posting and then deleting a tweet that read: "Confirmed news, guys. Absolutely great news. Shah Rukh Khan will play an important cameo in... hold your breath... Salman Khan's Tubelight."



Happily for fans, the cameo was not just a rumour - unlike a similar special appearance that SRK was reported to have been making in Baahubali 2 and which turned out to be untrue - and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Tubelight. It is the first time that he and Salman will be in a film together after 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.



Details of SRK's role haven't been revealed - something's gotta be a surprise, come on - but director Kabir Khan did tell



The events of Tubelight take place in the 1962 war with China. Salman Khan plays Laxman, who vows to find and bring back his brother Bharat, a soldier played by the actor's real life brother Sohail Khan. The film, which releases this week to coincide with Eid as is Salman's wont, also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu.



(With IANS inputs)



