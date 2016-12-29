Senior IAS Officer Commits Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

A senior IAS officer has allegedly committed suicide in Lucknow on Thursday. Police claim that they have also found a suicide note in which he cites poor health for taking the extreme step.Senior IAS officer Sanjeev Dubey committed suicide in Lucknow on Thursday, police said. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence in the posh Gautampalli locality.The 1987 batch IAS officer was currently posted as the Principal Secretary, Home Guards.A suicide note was found beside his body suggests that an ailment was troubling him, police said.Mr Dubey has left behind a suicide note highlighting health problems as a reason behind his extreme step, police sources said, adding he was suffering from several painful health conditions like osteoporosis.Sources close to him said he was under depression for past several months due to illness.His body was discovered in the evening by a domestic help.Senior police officers, including the Director General of Police, have rushed to the spot.His wife and daughter live in Gurugram.(With inputs from agencies)