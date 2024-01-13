3 Forest Guards Injured In Attack By Villagers In Rajasthan: Officials

The police lodged a case against three identified and 17-20 others (Representational)

Three Home Guards of the forest team were injured in an attack by 15-20 villagers in Rajasthan's Baran district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

A tractor trolley, seized for alleged illegal sand mining in the Parvati river bed, was freed in the attack that happened under the Bapcha police station area.

The police lodged a case against three identified and 17-20 others under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) last evening and began an investigation.

Around 15-20 villagers attacked the forest team near the Allapura village when it was heading to its office with a tractor-trolley seized for alleged illegal sand mining in the Uchavad village. The villagers freed the tractor-trolley, investigating officer of the case Narendra Kumar said.

Three Home Guards in the forest team, identified as Jitendra Singh, Ramavtar, and Ramswroop Sen, sustained minor injuries in the attack, he added.

The police lodged a case against Raghuveer Dhakad, Devkishan, and Ramkishan Kishan under Sections 143, 341, 332, and 353 of the IPC and began an investigation, Mr Kumar said, adding the tractor-trolley was later seized by the forest team after the villagers abandoned it.

