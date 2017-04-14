Selfie From Moving Train Causes Death Of 3 Students In Howrah Near Kolkata

The injured being treated at the hospital.

A student was killed when he fell down from a running train while trying to take a selfie, while two of his friends were run over and killed by another train when they were searching for him in the tracks in Howrah district today, Government Railway Police (GRP) sources said.A group of students were taking selfies near the door of an EMU train when suddenly one of them fell down from it and was killed between Liluah and Belur railway stations, GRP sources said.When the train slowed down, four other students alighted from the train in search of their friend who had fallen down but two of them were killed and as many injured when another train coming from the opposite direction hit them, the GRP sources said.The injured have been admitted to hospital.In January, an engineering student died when he was hit by a speeding train while trying to take a selfie in Coimbatore.The incident took place when the student was returning after celebrating New Year, police said.