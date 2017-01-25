Security Stepped Up In Kashmir Ahead Of Republic Day

Security has been stepped up across the Kashmir Valley ahead of the Republic Day and steps have been taken to prevent terrorists from carrying out subversive activities.Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed in the city and at entry points to the summer capital of the state, a police official said.Security forces have set up barricades at many places to carry out random searches of vehicles entering the city, the official said.Police personnel have been carrying out area domination exercises in areas around Bakshi Stadium in the city and around the venues at district headquarters, he said.Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Republic Day celebration venue to keep an eye on any suspicious person, the official said.Similar security arrangements have been put in place in all district headquarters of the Valley for ensuring peaceful and smooth Republic Day celebrations, he added.Meanwhile, various contingents including school children today participated in full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.Dress rehearsal for the parade at Bakshi Stadium was held despite snowfall and extreme cold, officials said.They said the contingents of police and other forces marched past the national flag.Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan presided over the parade.