Police Officer Dies In Shootout At Jammu And Kashmir Hospital

A police officer has died after he was injured in a shootout at a government-run medical College in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, police said. Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma was critically injured last evening after an encounter with gangsters on the medical college premises. A special police officer was also injured in the encounter. Police said a notorious gangster has been killed in the encounter.

According to reports, members of a gang known as Shunoo Group, reportedly led by one Vasudev, were chased by a police team. The gangsters drove their car into the medical college campus, where police cornered them.

In the encounter that followed, a gangster was gunned down. Sub-inspector Sharma was critically injured after suffered a bullet injury on this head. After preliminary care at Kathua, the injured officer was shifted to Pathankot in Punjab. He died this morning, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has paid tribute to the officer. "I salute the valour and indomitable courage of PSI Deepak Sharma, who made supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting and neutralising a most-wanted gangster in Kathua. His supreme sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family of martyr Deepak Sharma," he said.

Mr Sinha said every drop of blood of the fallen officer will be avenged. "The nation stands in solidarity with (the) martyr's family and @JmuKmrPolice, whose dedication, resilience & courage in battling variety of challenges and adversaries continue to inspire us. Every drop of blood of our martyr will be avenged and we are committed to create a fear-free J&K," he said.