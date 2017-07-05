SBI Cuts Bank FD Rates. Here Are The Details

|Tenors
|Earlier rates
|Revised from 01.07.2017
|Earlier rates for senior citizens
|Revised for senior citizens from 01.07.2017
|7 days to 45 days
|5.5
|5.5
|6
|6
|46 days to 179 days
|6.5
|6.5
|7
|7
|180 days to 210 days
|6.5
|6.5
|7
|7
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|6.5
|7
|7
|1 year
|6.9
|6.75
|7.4
|7.25
|Above 1 year to 455 days
|6.9
|6.5
|7.4
|7
|456 days to less than 2 years
|6.75
|6.5
|7.25
|7
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.25
|6.25
|6.75
|6.75
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.25
|6.25
|6.75
|6.75
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.25
|6.25
|6.75
|6.75
Other things to know about SBI fixed deposits, according to its website.
The minimum required for an SBI term or fixed deposit is Rs 1,000.
The tenure can be from 7 days to 10 years
SBI also provides loan facility against deposits
Payment of interest at Monthly/Quarterly/Calendar quarter basis as per your requirement.
For retail term deposits up to Rs 5 lakh, the prepayment penalty will be 'NIL' provided the deposits have remained with the bank for at least 7 days.
For term deposits above Rs 5 lakh but less than Rs 1 crore, the prepayment penalty will 1 per cent for all tenors