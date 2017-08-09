Sanwar Lal Jat, BJP Lawmaker From Ajmer Dies At 62

Sanwar Lal Jat, a former union minister and BJP lawmaker from Rajasthan's Ajmer died this morning at AIIMS, hospital authorities said. He was 62.The leader died this morning at 6.15 am, a senior official at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) told news agency PTI. "Mr Jat had a cardiac arrest which caused damage to his brain following which he was put on a ventilator," doctors said.Mr Jat had served as Minister of State for Water Resources in the Narendra Modi government. Prime Minister Modi condoled his death, saying: "Anguished by the demise of MP & former Union Minister, Shri Sanwar Lal Jat. This is a big loss for the BJP & the nation. My condolences," he tweeted.In his message, Prime Minister Modi also said Mr Jat worked extensively for the well-being of villages and farmers.The BJP lawmaker had collapsed during a meeting chaired by party president Amit Shah at Jaipur last month, following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.Mr Jat was later airlifted to the AIIMS from Jaipur after his condition had turned critical.