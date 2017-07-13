Salman Khan Was Among 'First Stars' Krushna Abhishek Told About Birth Of Twins Krushna Abhishek said: "Many people counselled me about having babies, one of them was Salman"

Highlights Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twins via surrogacy in May 'Salman was one of the first stars I told about my twins,' said Krushna 'Salman was extremely happy for us,' said Krushna



Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is currently enjoying his newfound parenthood and it was Salman Khan who partially helped the TV personality to make up his mind. In an interview with mid-day, Krushna said that the 51-year-old superstar was one of those from whom he sought advice ahead of embracing fatherhood. "Many people counselled me about having babies, one of them was Salman," he told mid-day Krushna and Kashmera Shah married in 2013 and welcomed twins via surrogacy in May this year. "Salman was one of the first stars I told about my twins. He was extremely happy for us," mid-day quoted Krushna as saying. The twins are currently under observation and care at the hospital.Krushna, who is best known for popular TV shows likeand, elaborated on how having babies has impacted his approach towards his career. "I've become more responsible. I've never been an actor who relies on his producers. I've always been in such a position that I can walk off anytime. I never had the fear of a show not working or being ousted from it. But after having kids, I get that feeling. I'm no longer as carefree, there is a fear that keeps me in check," he told mid-day It was only last week when Govinda, Krushna's maternal uncle , told Pinkvilla that he's looking forward to meet the babies. "I pray to God that Krushna's kids always stay happy. I called up Krushna and asked where are the kids right now and he told me that they are in the hospital right now and we will call you when they are back home," Pinkvilla quoted Govinda as saying.However, Krushna and Kashmera are reportedly not very pleased with the baby news doing the rounds on the Internet before they intended to announce. The celeb couple reportedly wanted to break the news only after the kids were brought home from the hospital.Krushna Abhishek is awaiting to unveil his new showwhich will be a rival show of sorts for Kapil Sharma's show.