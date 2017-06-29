Salman Khan Revealed A Bunch Of Stuff About Dabangg 3 Salman Khan said that the script of Dabangg 3 is ready and the film is expected to go on floors soon

108 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in Dabangg 2 New Delhi: Highlights "Script is ready. I will shoot in between different schedules," he said Arbaaz Khan won't direct Dabangg 3 Salman will soon start working on Bharat, directed by Atul Agnihotri Dabangg 3. "TBharat, which is Atul and Alvira's (Agnihotri) film, which Ali Abbas Zafar is directing. That starts after Remo's film. Atul's film requires some gaps. So between the schedules for Atul's film, I will shoot for Dabangg 3," Salman, 51, told Dabangg released in 2010 while Dabangg 2 hit the screens in 2012. Co-directed by Arbaaz Khan, both the films starred actress Sonakshi Sinha. However, Salman said that Dabangg 3 will not be directed by Arbaaz. "He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time," Salman told



released last Friday. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has so far done a business of Rs 98 crore, which is quite unexpected. Since 2012, the actor's films have been one of the highest-grossers during Eid. Meanwhile, his next release is Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to their 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, releases on Christmas.



Of Dabangg 3's plot, Salman told Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past, and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback. So it's Chulbul Pandey now and then - what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he's up to now."



Late actor Vinod Khanna was part of both the films and played Salman's step-father. While A





Salman Khan fans, rejoice. Chulbul Pandey (Salman) has shared an important detail about. "T he script of Dabangg 3 is ready. It's going to start during, which is Atul and Alvira's (Agnihotri) film, which Ali Abbas Zafar is directing. That starts after Remo's film. Atul's film requires some gaps. So between the schedules for Atul's film, I will shoot for," Salman, 51, told DNA . (Yay).released in 2010 whilehit the screens in 2012. Co-directed by Arbaaz Khan, both the films starred actress Sonakshi Sinha. However, Salman said thatwill not be directed by Arbaaz. "He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time," Salman told DNA Salman Khan's Tubelight released last Friday. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has so far done a business of Rs 98 crore, which is quite unexpected. Since 2012, the actor's films have been one of the highest-grossers during Eid. Meanwhile, his next release is, opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to their 2012 hit film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, releases on Christmas.Of's plot, Salman told DNA , "The story starts within the present and then it goes back to the past, and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback. So it's Chulbul Pandey now and then - what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he's up to now."Late actor Vinod Khanna was part of both the films and played Salman's step-father. While A rbaaz starred as Salman's brother.