Salman Khan Revealed A Bunch Of Stuff About Dabangg 3

Salman Khan fans, rejoice. Chulbul Pandey (Salman) has shared an important detail about Dabangg 3. "The script of Dabangg 3 is ready. It's going to start during Bharat, which is Atul and Alvira's (Agnihotri) film, which Ali Abbas Zafar is directing. That starts after Remo's film. Atul's film requires some gaps. So between the schedules for Atul's film, I will shoot for Dabangg 3," Salman, 51, told DNA. (Yay). Dabangg released in 2010 while Dabangg 2 hit the screens in 2012. Co-directed by Arbaaz Khan, both the films starred actress Sonakshi Sinha. However, Salman said that Dabangg 3 will not be directed by Arbaaz. "He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time," Salman told DNA.
Highlights
- "Script is ready. I will shoot in between different schedules," he said
- Arbaaz Khan won't direct Dabangg 3
- Salman will soon start working on Bharat, directed by Atul Agnihotri
Salman Khan's Tubelightreleased last Friday. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has so far done a business of Rs 98 crore, which is quite unexpected. Since 2012, the actor's films have been one of the highest-grossers during Eid. Meanwhile, his next release is Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to their 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, releases on Christmas.
Of Dabangg 3's plot, Salman told DNA, "The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past, and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback. So it's Chulbul Pandey now and then - what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he's up to now."
Late actor Vinod Khanna was part of both the films and played Salman's step-father. While Arbaaz starred as Salman's brother.