Salman Khan At Tubelight Promotions: Those Who Order Wars Should Go On Border And Fight Actor Salman Khan, whose film Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian war, spoke about the futility of wars during the promotions of his forthcoming movie

Actor Salman Khan, whose film Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian war , spoke about the futility of wars during the promotions of his forthcoming movie. The 51-year-old actor said that violence between nations could stop if those who order war are sent to the battle front. "I think those who order war should be sent to the war front, given guns and asked to fight first. It will stop in one day. Their hand and legs will start trembling. It will stop and they will go straight to the table and have discussions," IANS quoted Salman as saying.Salman Khan also maintained thatdoes not focus on the Sino-Indian war but highlights how wars and war-like situations affect families on either sides."We have used the India-China war as a backdrop for the film. We've only touched that and basically convey that war should get over soon so that our soldiers come back to us and their soldiers go back to their country. Whenever a war happens, soldiers from both sides die, leaving many families without their sons or fathers," IANS quoted Salman Khan as saying."If you ask anybody if a war is good or bad, no one will say a war is good. Whatever the conflicts, they should be solved across the table. It's a negative emotion. Nobody supports it, but it happens and nobody knows why," he added. Tubelight also stars Salman's brother Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.In the film, Sohail Khan will portray the role of Bharat, who is part of the Indian Army's Kumaon regiment. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together in films likeandTubelight is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.(With IANS inputs)