Sadhvi Allegedly Gang-Raped In Mathura Temple

According to the FIR, the woman was sleeping on the balcony of the temple when a watchman and another staffer forcibly took her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her.

All India | | Updated: September 15, 2017 21:57 IST
66 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sadhvi Allegedly Gang-Raped In Mathura Temple

Police have arrested the temple's watchman in the case

Mathura:  A 45-year-old sadhvi has alleged that she was gang-raped inside a temple complex in Mathura's Barsana, police said today.

The incident took place on the night of September 11 at the Sriji temple in Barsana, near Mathura.

According to the FIR, the woman was sleeping on the balcony of the temple when a watchman and another staffer forcibly took her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her.

Police have arrested the temple's watchman, Kanhaiya Yadav, while the other accused is on the run, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

He added the victim has been sent to a hospital for medical examination.

The woman told reporters that she approached police on the evening of September 13 but no FIR was registered.

The FIR was lodged on September 14 after the intervention of SSP Swapnil Mamgai. 

Trending

Share this story on

66 Shares
ALSO READVarun Dhawan's Judwaa 2: In Aa Toh Sahi, Ignorance Is Bliss For Jacqueline And Taapsee
MathuraRape inside templeGangrapeMathura templeBarsana

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................