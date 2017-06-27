Rival Groups Clash In Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, 5 Killed

Five people were killed as two groups opened fire on each other in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district last night. The clash started around 9.30 pm after a group of men from the adjoining Pratapgarh district allegedly attacked the house of the pradhan of Itaura Buzurg village -- about 117 km from state capital Lucknow. Reports from the area suggest a property dispute could be at the bottom of the clash.By the time the police arrived, all five men were dead. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem. A case of murder has been filed. The families of the victims have been informed and investigation is on.The situation is tense and police personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, a senior officer said.