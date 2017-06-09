Ranbir Kapoor, Before You Rush To Shah Rukh Khan's House, Check Twitter "I suggested Jab Harry Met Sejal to SRK," Ranbir said casually while launching the new song from his own film Jagga Jasoos in Mumbai

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Ranbir is awaiting the release of his film Jagga Jasoos (Image courtesy: ranbir_kapoor_official_) New Delhi: Highlights Ranbir: I am going to Mannat to take the Rs 5,000 because it is my title "The title was never ever suggested by Ranbir!," tweeted SRK This is SRK and Anushka's third film together Jab Harry Met Sejal to SRK," Ranbir said casually while launching the new song from his own film Jagga Jasoos in Mumbai. He also declared his intention of claiming a cash prize supposedly offered. "I am going to Mannat (SRK's Mumbai home) to take the Rs 5,000 because it is my title," Ranbir said. The movie, co-starring Anushka Sharma and directed by Imtiaz Ali, languished nameless for months. It's true that Salman Khan announced last November that the final title of the film would be crowdsourced.



However, the luckless Ranbir Kapoor won't get to collect that Rs 5,000 because Shah Rukh Khan tweeted pre-emptively this morning:

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017



Ranbir, who isn't on Twitter, plainly hasn't seen SRK's tweet and isn't going to.



Jab Harry Met Sejal is the name arrived on for a film that discarded two previous ones - The Ring was its working title, and for a while it seemed like the movie might be called Rehnuma. The final title (one that Twitter has wrinkled its nose at) references both Imtiaz Ali's previous film Jab We Met and the Hollywood hit When Harry Met Sally.



Jab Harry Met Sejal is the third collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. They will also be co-starring in director Aanand L Rai's new film in which SRK plays a dwarf.



Jab Harry Met Sejal has been shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Budapest and Punjab.



Ranbir Kapoor's long-delayed Jagga Jasoos will finally open on July 14 after repeated shelving and rescheduling. The song Galti Se Mistake was released today. Jagga Jasoos co-stars Katrina Kaif, who will also appear in the Aanand L Rai film with SRK and Anushka.





Ranbir Kapoor is under the impression that he named Shah Rukh Khan's new film, revealed today as Jab Harry Met Sejal . "I suggestedto SRK," Ranbir said casually while launching the new song from his own filmin Mumbai. He also declared his intention of claiming a cash prize supposedly offered. "I am going to Mannat (SRK's Mumbai home) to take the Rs 5,000 because it is my title," Ranbir said. The movie, co-starring Anushka Sharma and directed by Imtiaz Ali, languished nameless for months. It's true that Salman Khan announced last November that the final title of the film would be crowdsourced.However, the luckless Ranbir Kapoor won't get to collect that Rs 5,000 because Shah Rukh Khan tweeted pre-emptively this morning:Ranbir, who isn't on Twitter, plainly hasn't seen SRK's tweet and isn't going to.is the name arrived on for a film that discarded two previous ones -was its working title, and for a while it seemed like the movie might be called. The final title (one that Twitter has wrinkled its nose at) references both Imtiaz Ali's previous filmand the Hollywood hitis the third collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma afterand. They will also be co-starring in director Aanand L Rai's new film in which SRK plays a dwarf.Jab Harry Met Sejal has been shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Budapest and Punjab. It releases on August 4, a week earlier than scheduled in order to not meet Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at the box office.Ranbir Kapoor's long-delayed Jagga Jasoos will finally open on July 14 after repeated shelving and rescheduling. The song Galti Se Mistake was released today. Jagga Jasoos co-stars Katrina Kaif, who will also appear in the Aanand L Rai film with SRK and Anushka.