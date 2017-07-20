Ram Nath Kovind Set To Win As President Votes Are Counted

The results of presidential election, for which nearly 99 per cent lawmakers and legislators had voted on July 17, will be declared today. NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind is set for an easy win against Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha Speaker fielded by the opposition. Mr Kovind, 71, is backed not just by the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance but also several regional parties like Tamil Nadu's AIADMK, likely to get nearly 70 per cent of the total votes.The counting of votes will begin at 11 am and the results will be out by 5 pm. Counting of votes will be held under the supervision of the Lok Sabha secretary general Anoop Mishra, who is also the Returning Officer.Parliament House would be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from states would be counted on alphabetical basis. The votes would be counted on four separate tables and there would be eight rounds of counting, an Election Commission official said.Thirty two polling stations including the one in Parliament house, were set up in various states. A total of 4,896 voters -- 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs -- were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the Electoral College.While the value of a legislator's vote depends on the population of the state he or she belongs to, the value of an MP's vote remains the same at 708.A 17-member bloc of opposition parties had announced Meira Kumar's candidacy days after the BJP named its nominee, pitching the contest as a battle of ideologies. "I have asked members of the collegium to pay heed to their voice of inner conscience," Ms Kumar had said.PM Modi's choice of Ms Kovind, a Dalit candidate, was seen as a masterstroke to divide the opposition and keep allies together as well as a move to consolidate its growing support among politically vital backward castes.If elected, Ram Nath Kovind will be the second Dalit President of India after KR Narayanan.