Rajya Sabha Election 2017: Here Is How Members Are Elected To Upper House

At present, there are 245 members in Rajya Sabha, distributed among states and Union Territories.

New Delhi: As 10 Rajya Sabha members retire this month, political parties gear up for an intense political battle in Rajya Sabha tomorrow to fill those vacancies. While focus has mainly remained on the three Rajya Sabha vacancies in Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will have six and one seats, respectively, to fill. Let's take a look at how a candidate is elected to the upper house.