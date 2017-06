Madhya Pradesh Farmers' Protest: Rahul gandhi is visiting violence-hit Mandsaur today

Bhopal: Amid threats by farmers to intensify protests after five were shot dead in firing on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, the government today suspended two top district officials. State Home Minister Bhupendra Singh, according to ANI, has confirmed that deaths were due to police firing, the allegation he had rejected earlier. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to farmers to end the violence that has marked the strike they began on June 1, demanding debt relief and better prices for their produce. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is on his way to the violence-hit area and is travelling by road but the administration says it will not allow him to enter the district.