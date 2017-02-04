Punjab Elections 2017: 10 Per Cent Polling Till 10 AM

Punjab Elections 2017: Akali Dal candidate General JJ Singh casts his vote.

Around eight to 10 per cent of the total 1.98 crore electors have exercised their franchise till 10 AM to seal the fate of 1,145 candidates in the high-stakes Punjab Assembly elections."Eight to 10 per cent polling has taken place till 10 AM," an election office spokesman said here, adding that the polling was peaceful.The polling started around 45 minutes late at two polling booths in Jalandhar and Amritsar due to technical glitch in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).The early voters included General J J Singh (Red) of SAD, Pargat Singh of Congress, Sucha Singh Chhotepur of Apna Punjab Party (APP), and Bhagwant Mann, Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi andSukhpal Singh Kahiara of AAP.General (Retd) J J Singh said SAD-BJP will perform a hattrick and form the government.The polling for 117 Punjab assembly seats is taking place amid tight security.Punjab is witnessing a three-cornered contest between ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance, opposition Congress and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party.Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded candidates in 94 seats, while its ally BJP has nominated candidates in the remaining 23 seats. Congress is contesting alone on all seats. AAP, which is contesting the state polls for the first time, has fielded candidates in 112 seats, while its ally Lok Insaf Party, led by Ludhiana-based Bains brothers, has fielded nominees in five seats.Other political outfits in the fray include BSP, former AAP leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur-led Apna Punjab Party, the Left comprising CPI and CPI-M, and SAD-Amritsar.Over 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been deputed for the fair conduct of polls.Voting for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat by-poll is also being held amid tight security arrangements.The total number of electors in the state is 1,98,79,069, including 93,75,546 females. There are 415 transgender voters.The total number of candidates include 81 women and a transgender. The polling commenced at 22,615 polling stations in the entire state. While 84 Assembly seats are of general category, 34 are reserved.