Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: Top official manhandled day after 5 killed in clashes in Mandsaur

Bhopal: A senior officer was manhandled and chased this morning by an angry crowd protesting on the highway in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur after five farmers were killed in clashes with the police yesterday. District Collector Swatantra Kumar Singh was heckled by some 100 protesters and had to be escorted to his car by the police. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation with officers in a meeting.