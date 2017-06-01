Priyanka Chopra Deletes Holocaust Memorial Selfies After Being Told Off By Twitter

Highlights
- Priyanka was trolled for posting selfies from the Holocaust Memorial
- Twitter has given her a stern lesson in appropriate respectful behaviour
- Priyanka was in Berlin to promote Baywatch
While the knee-baring Zimmerman dress could be considered inappropriate only by the ultra-conservative, the Holocaust Memorial selfies were indeed bad form. Tourists taking pictures - and Priyanka isn't alone, there are campaigns against those who do - at a site that reminds us of the 6 million Jews put to death under Hitler's regime is seen as being tone deaf in the extreme.
Twitter has given Priyanka Chopra a stern lesson in appropriate and respectful behaviour:
Priyanka Chopra took selfies at the Holocaust memorial.. is this a another attention seeking stunt ??? Shouldn't have done that ..— sahil (new acc ) (@DeepikasWarrior) May 31, 2017
@priyankachopra I used to think of you as a sensible person till I saw your posted selfies at holocaust memorial— Vakul Garg (@vakulgarg) May 30, 2017
Taking selfies at the Holocaust Memorial sounds like EXACTLY something @priyankachopra would do tbh.— sparkling diamond (@sashemjay) May 31, 2017
These are the pictures that Priyanka Chopra posted, preserved for ever more on social media.
Why is it okay for @priyankachopra to take selfies at the #Berlin#holocaust#memorial? She isn't striking yoga poses & all that but really?— Monpasha (@moomeep) May 30, 2017
Is it respectable for @priyankachopra to be taking selfies at the #Holocaust Memorial? pic.twitter.com/BKPpJOAsE7— Sara Muzzammil (@SaraMuzzammil) May 30, 2017
This isn't the first time Priyanka Chopra, a rising international star, has been accused of insensitivity. Last year, she posed for the cover of Conde Nast Traveller's India edition in a t-shirt that had the words 'refugee,' 'immigrant' and 'outsider' struck out in favour of 'traveler' - a deafening clamour pointed out to Priyanka, who later apologised, that being a refugee was not a choice and that her t-shirt was a distasteful display of privilege.
The message behind our 6th anniversary issue cover.— Cond Nast Traveller (@CNTIndia) October 10, 2016
https://t.co/seAZzX1BPb#PCinCNT#WhyWeTravelpic.twitter.com/73rdX2af9Q
Priyanka Chopra is now in London, on Baywatch duty with her cast mates Dwayne Johnson, Zach Efron, Alexandra Daddario and others. She stars in the film as the villain, a drug dealer named Victoria Leeds. Baywatch releases in India tomorrow.