Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Prettier Campaigners Than Priyanka Gandhi Out There, Says BJP's Vinaya Katiyar

Senior BJP leader Vinaya Katiyar has provoked uproar with his comment that there are "prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi", a day after her name featured in the Congress party's list of campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh election campaign."There are more beautiful star campaigners...heroines, artistes...they are better," Mr Katiyar, a Rajya Sabha member, said to a question on whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi's daughter would make a huge difference to the campaign for the February-March UP election.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name was included in a list of 40 star campaigners that the Congress released yesterday, amid speculation that she is prepping for a bigger role in the party. The 45-year-old has in earlier elections campaigned in the family constituencies of Raebareli and Amethi, but has not held rallies elsewhere.The party says she may confine her campaign to these two constituencies even this time, but her name is still in the list of speakers for the first set of constituencies that will vote on February 4, which do not include the Gandhi strongholds.Mr Katiyar's comment comes after another offensive statement by his fellow parliamentarian Sharad Yadav, a leader of Bihar's ruling party.In comments that have been panned widely, Mr Yadav said the honour of a vote is more important than the honour of a daughter."If a daughter loses honour, the village loses its honour. But if a vote is sold, the nation will lose its honour," the 69-year-old parliamentarian said at an event in Patna yesterday.Mr Katiyar has, incidentally, condemned Mr Yadav's statement.Responding to these outrageous comments by senior politicians, the chief of the National Commission for Women, Lalitha Kumaramangalam, said she was "tired of this sort of objectification of women by politicians who don't even apologise."