Presidential Election 2017 Live: Ram Nath Kovind To File Nomination For President Today

Here are the live updates:

Ram Nath Kovind, who has been chosen by the BJP for the nation's top post, will file his nomination papers for President today in Delhi. To support him, along with many Chief Ministers who have arrived in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be accompanying the 71-year-old nominee. Mr Kovind, a Dalit, served as the Governor of Bihar for three years. He will file his nomination at Parliament House at 11 am. The Presidential election, scheduled for July 17, will see 72-year-old Meira Kumar, also a Dalit, contesting against Mr Kovind. Ms Kumar, who the oppositon has fielded is expected to file her nomination later this month. The president is elected by members of an Electoral College made up of members of Parliament and state legislatures. Votes in the presidential elections will be counted on July 20, three days after voting. President Pranab Mukherjee's term ends on July 24.