Who Is Ram Nath Kovind, Likely To Be Next President

The BJP's choice for President, Ram Nath Kovind, was named Governor of Bihar by the centre three years ago. He is a former leader of the BJP's Dalit wing and was a member of the Rajya Sabha for 12 years. He is a trained lawyer who has appeared at the High Court and Supreme Court.



In a series of tweets, PM Modi praised Governor Kovind. With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017 I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

To win over the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally spoken to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, as also to the Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. All allies of the BJP have also been informed of its decision, said Mr Shah.



With the support of regional parties like the TRS of Telangana and the AIADMK of Tamil Nadu, the BJP should be easily able to get Governor Kovind elected if the opposition decides to put up its own candidate.



During his term in Bihar, Governor Kovind has run into no controversy with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



