Vedanta Chairman Shares His Father's Advice That Kept Him Motivated: 'Baat Karne Se...'

Mr Agarwal shared a picture with his father Dwarka Prasad Agarwal.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a conversation he had with his father Dwarka Prasad Agarwal during his difficult times. Mr Agarwal shared how that chat taught him important life skills, honouring his "bauji."

"During my years of struggle in Bombay, ek shaam main aur Bauji Marine Drive pe baithe the. He asked me to take a break and go back home to Patna with him for a few days. I was upset and silent," he said alongside a picture

He continued by saying that the talk had taught him to never give up and that it had brought him closer to his father. "He was trying to boost my morale aur apni struggle ki stories sunaane lage. Mera dard toh kam nahi hua par Bauji ka saath paake confidence build hua ki give up nahi karenge," Mr Agarwal added.

During my years of struggle in Bombay, ek shaam main aur Bauji Marine Drive pe baithe the. He asked me to take a break and go back home to Patna with him for a few days. I was upset and silent.



He was trying to boost my morale aur apni struggle ki stories sunaane lage. Mera dard… pic.twitter.com/sMj14kNIcn — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) June 16, 2024

"He always used to say, 'Baat karne se har cheez ka hal nikal sakta hai, aur yeh har rishtey ki neev hoti hai.' Yahi seekh maine apne bachhon ko bhi di (Solutions come when you communicate and this is also the building block of every relationship)," he wrote in the post.

While concluding the post, he said, "In life there comes a time when our parents may not be with us but their sanskar, life lessons and blessings stay with us and keep guiding us." Mr Agarwal added that he felt compelled to thank his "bauji" when his kids wished him on this particular day.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 15,000 likes on the platform.

"Very true. Whatever we are today it's because of our parents only. Their struggle and hard works. it's good to know," said a person.

A user added, "Very touching"

A third person wrote, "Your posts are very inspirational sir!"

