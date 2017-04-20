President Pranab Mukherjee Sends Birthday Greetings To Queen Elizabeth II

President Pranab Mukherjee today greeted Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her ninetieth birthday."India cherishes her rich and multi-faceted partnership with the United Kingdom. Our bilateral cooperation has been expanded and strengthened in recent years and our fruitful engagements and exchanges at the highest political levels have given us much to look forward to," President Mukherjee said in his message to the Queen for her birthday tomorrow.The India-UK Year of Culture, launched by the Queen in London a few weeks ago makes this a particularly special year in the India-UK relationship, President Mukherjee added.As part of the India-UK Year of Culture (2017), both countries will share series of cultural exchanges and events. In India, the British council will organise series of events based upon the UK's culture. And Indian government will do the same in Britain displaying India's multiculturalism."Your Majesty's personal contribution and commitment to the enhancement of the friendship and mutually beneficial ties between India and the United Kingdom has been invaluable"."Please accept, Your Majesty, our sincere wishes for your good health and well-being. I take this opportunity to also convey the greetings of the people of India to the friendly people of the United Kingdom on the occasion of 'Queen's Day'," the President said.