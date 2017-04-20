President Pranab Mukherjee Sends Birthday Greetings To Queen Elizabeth II

All India | | Updated: April 20, 2017 18:07 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
President Pranab Mukherjee Sends Birthday Greetings To Queen Elizabeth II

President Pranab Mukherjee wished Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her birthday. (File)

New Delhi:  President Pranab Mukherjee today greeted Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her ninetieth birthday.

"India cherishes her rich and multi-faceted partnership with the United Kingdom. Our bilateral cooperation has been expanded and strengthened in recent years and our fruitful engagements and exchanges at the highest political levels have given us much to look forward to," President Mukherjee said in his message to the Queen for her birthday tomorrow.

The India-UK Year of Culture, launched by the Queen in London a few weeks ago makes this a particularly special year in the India-UK relationship, President Mukherjee added.

As part of the India-UK Year of Culture (2017), both countries will share series of cultural exchanges and events. In India, the British council will organise series of events based upon the UK's culture. And Indian government will do the same in Britain displaying India's multiculturalism.

"Your Majesty's personal contribution and commitment to the enhancement of the friendship and mutually beneficial ties between India and the United Kingdom has been invaluable".

"Please accept, Your Majesty, our sincere wishes for your good health and well-being. I take this opportunity to also convey the greetings of the people of India to the friendly people of the United Kingdom on the occasion of 'Queen's Day'," the President said.
 

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READ10 Crores, Luxury Cars, LED TVs: Rich Haul From Tax Raids On UP Officials
Pranab MukherjeeQueen Elizabeth IIQueen Elizabeth II BirthdayIndia-UK Year of Culture

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousMoto E4

................................ Advertisement ................................