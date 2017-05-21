Police Constable Flees With 4 Rifles In Kashmir, Manhunt Launched

All India | Written by | Updated: May 21, 2017 01:24 IST
A manhunt has been launched for the constable who fled with 4 rifles, police said. (Representational)

A Jammu and Kashmir police constable fled with four self-loading rifles (SLRs) - his own and those of three colleagues - and ammunition from Budgam district on Saturday, where he was deployed on sentry duty. 

"We have launched a manhunt to track down the missing cop," said Munir Khan, Inspector General of Police, confirming the incident.

The constable, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, was deployed for the protection of Food Corporation of India godowns in Budgam. Police said the missing cop is a resident of Pulwama district, and is suspected to have joined the ranks of terrorists.

"A cousin of the missing cop is also a terrorist. We suspected he may have joined terrorist ranks," said an officer. 

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are facing a shortage of weapons and are finding it very difficult to arm new recruits, the police said. In the last one year, terrorists have looted 40 rifles from policemen, a significant jump in numbers from previous years.
 

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirlooting riflesBudgam district

