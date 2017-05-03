PM Narendra Modi Prays At Kedarnath Shrine As Pilgrimage Opens After 6 Months

All India | | Updated: May 03, 2017 10:17 IST
PM Modi offered prayers at the shrine, the first to do so at the start of the Chardham pilgrimage

Haridwar:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning visited the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, which opened after a six month winter break. PM Modi arrived around 9:30 am at the most important of the four Himalayan shrines on the Chardham circuit. He offered prayers at the shrine, the first to do so at the start of the Chardham pilgrimage.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate a research centre at Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar this afternoon before returning to Delhi.
 
modi in kedarnath

The yatra season in Uttarakhand has begun on a grand note this year. Following PM Modi's visit to the Kedarnath shrine today, President Pranab Mukherjee, who will be in Uttarakhand for a two-day visit on May 5, will pray at the Badrinath shrine, which opens on May 6.
 

