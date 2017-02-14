PM Narendra Modi Asks British Lawmakers To Raise Voice Against Terror

Nearly a month after UK Parliament discussed a resolution on Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today drew the attention of British MPs to terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and urged them to raise a collective voice against these problems.Hosting an eight-member delegation of British Parliamentarians in New Delhi, he described India and UK as natural partners in the global fight against terrorism.He urged the visiting Parliamentarians to "continue to raise their collective voice against terrorism, extremism and radicalization," the PMO said in a statement.The Prime Minister's emphasis on terrorism during his interaction with British MPs assumes significance as the UK Parliament had discussed on January 20 a resolution on Kashmir in the context of "escalation of violence and breaches of international human rights"The resolution had called on "the (British) government to encourage Pakistan and India to commence peace negotiations to establish a long-term solution on the future governance of Kashmir based on the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future in accordance with the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions."India has been maintaining that cross-border terrorism, emanating from Pakistan and territories held by it, is blocking any resolution of the Kashmir issue and holding up talks between the two countries.While interacting with the visiting delegation, the Prime Minister said the relations between India and UK have strong bipartisan support in both countries.He called for enhanced interactions between the Parliamentarians of both countries, the statement said. PM Modi fondly recalled his own visit to the UK in November 2015, and the visit of Prime Minister Theresa May to India in November last year.He also welcomed the celebration of 2017 as the India-UK Year of Culture.