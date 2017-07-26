Amit Shah Phones Bihar After Nitish Kumar Quits, BJP Meets in Delhi

Shortly after Nitish Kumar dramatically resigned as Bihar Chief Minister at a brief meeting with Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted, congratulating him for "joining the fight against corruption.""For the nation, especially for Bihar's bright future, rising above political differences and fighting against corruption is the need of the hour...Many many congratulation to Nitish Kumarji for joining the fight against corruption. Over hundred million citizens are welcoming and supporting of the honesty," said PM Modi.Top leaders of the BJP are meeting tonight in Delhi to decide whether to support Nitish Kumar, with his resignation effectively ending the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandan or grand alliance, which included Lalu Yadav's RJD and the Congress.BJP chief Amit Shah has also phoned Sushil Modi, his party's most senior leader in Bihar and Mr Modi has now summoned all the BJP's legislators in the state to his Patna home for a meeting.If the BJP, which has earlier said that it can offer "outside support' to Mr Kumar, indeed backs him, he will win a trust vote."Let's see what happens next," Nitish Kumar said to reporters when asked about an alliance with the BJP. "We will decide on whatever is best for Bihar."Nitish Kumar resigned after his partner Lalu Yadav reiterated today that his son, Tejashwi Yadav, would not quit as the No 2 in the Bihar government despite being caught in a corruption scandal. Nitish Kumar has explained that he resigned because it was becoming "difficult for him to work" with the corruption charges against his deputy dominating the public narrative. "My conscience told me to quit," Mr Kumar said, pointing out that "There was no scandal before this."Nitish Kumar had four years ended a long alliance with the BJP and had in 2015, tied up with the Congress and former bitter rival Lalu Yadav to stop the BJP from winning the Bihar assembly elections."Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav were strange bedfellows," said the BJP's senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday evening.