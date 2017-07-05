PM Modi Calls On Israel President Reuven Rivlin To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking kindly about Israeli president Reuven Rivlin's warm welcome to him, called for stronger bilateral ties.

All India | | Updated: July 05, 2017 15:16 IST
97 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Calls On Israel President Reuven Rivlin To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Narendra Modi thanked Israeli president Reuven Rivlin for his hospitality and friendship

Jerusalem:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

"The President of Israel welcomed me so warmly, he broke protocol. This is a mark of respect for the people of India," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv yesterday for a three-day visit, met president Rivlin at his residence here and thanked him for the "warm hospitality and friendship".

"It is a privilege to meet President Rivlin again today. I fondly recall his visit to India last November when he charmed us with his affable manner and desire to do more with India," PM Modi wrote in the guest book at the President's residence.

"President Rivlin is admired in India for his unstinting belief and common good of mankind, I thank him for his friendship and his warm hospitality," wrote PM Modi, who is the first India prime minister to visit Israel.

Trending

Share this story on

97 Shares
ALSO READSoundarya Rajinikanth And Ashwin Are Officially Divorced
Narendra Modi Israel VisitReuven Rivlin

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersThe Big SickBaby DriverOnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8Airtel Monsoon Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................