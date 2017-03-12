A New India - The Theme Of PM Modi's Victory Speech: 10 Facts

A new India that is about opportunities for the poor...Voters don't want appeasement: Modi

New Delhi: A "new India" was at the centre of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory speech on Sunday evening as the BJP celebrated its performance in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states. As he arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi got off his car and walked a short stretch, waving to hundreds of workers and supporters lined up to greet him. They shouted slogans in his praise and showered the Prime Minister with flower petals as he headed into the party office. PM Modi is now heading a meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board or the party's top decision makers.