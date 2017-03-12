A New India - The Theme Of PM Modi's Victory Speech: 10 Facts

A new India that is about opportunities for the poor...Voters don't want appeasement: Modi
New Delhi: A "new India" was at the centre of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory speech on Sunday evening as the BJP celebrated its performance in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states. As he arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi got off his car and walked a short stretch, waving to hundreds of workers and supporters lined up to greet him. They shouted slogans in his praise and showered the Prime Minister with flower petals as he headed into the party office. PM Modi is now heading a meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board or the party's top decision makers.
He said the the BJP's governments would work for everyone regardless of whether they voted for the party or not.
In election results announced yesterday, the BJP has won UP and Uttarakhand and is also set to stake claim to for government in Goa and Manipur, states where it came second behind the Congress. Both states gave a majority to no party, and the BJP says it has tied up the support needed.
The BJP has won 312 of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh- 325 along with allies - and has credited PM Modi for its most important victory since winning the 2014 national election. At the parliamentary board meeting, PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other leaders will discuss the elections in five states for which results were announced on Saturday.
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has resigned and is meeting the Goa Governor to stake claim to form government in Goa. The newly elected BJP legislators in the state have said they want him to lead them as chief minister, a post he held before he was called to Delhi to be union minister.
Two regional parties have said they will back the BJP if Mr Parrikar is chief minister. The BJP, which has won 14 seats in the 40-member Goa assembly, needs the support of seven more legislators to stake claim to form government.
PM Modi and the others will also discuss who will be chief minister in UP and Uttarakhand and will decide on central observers who will travel to these states to supervise the election of leaders of the party in the new assemblies.
The new chief ministers are are likely to be announced only after the festival of Holi tomorrow.
The choice of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most-populous state, is crucial since that person will lead the state party into preps for the 2019 national election when the BJP will want to replicate its sweep in 2014. The party's 71 of UP's 80 seats was a big contribution to its win in Parliament.
Among those said to be in the running for new UP chief minister are Keshav Prasad Maurya, the state party chief, Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharma, Manoj Sinha a union minister and Sidharth Nath Singh, BJP national secretary.