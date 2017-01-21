Pakistan To Release Soldier Chandu Babulal Chauhan Who Had Inadvertently Crossed Line of Control Last Year

An Indian soldier, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control in September last year, will be released by Pakistan. Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border on "humanitarian grounds", Pakistan said in a statement today. The news of the 22-year-old soldier from Maharashtra being in Pakistani captivity had come just hours after India announced that in surgical strikes, troops had attacked seven terror launch pads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.Chandu Babulal Chauhan of the Rashtriya Rifles, did not take part in the surgical strikes, the army had said, adding in a statement that he had "inadvertently crossed the Line of Control from the army post where he was on duty.""Such inadvertent crossing by the army and civilians are not unusual on either side. They are returned through existing mechanisms," army had said the statement.Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said in September that all efforts are being made to free Chohan from Pakistan captivity.