Pakistan Summons India's Deputy High Commissioner For Second Day India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh in Islamabad told the Pakistani government that ceasefire violations were initiated by Pakistani troops in Poonch and Krishnaghatti in Jammu and Kashmir

1 Share EMAIL PRINT India has maintained Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on the Line of Control. (File) Islamabad: Pakistan today



The Foreign Office spokesman alleged three more civilians were killed in Chirikot and Satwal Sectors yesterday by Indian troops, increasing the total civilian death toll to five, including one man and four women.



Director-General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who summoned Mr Singh, "condemned further unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces.



During the meeting yesterday, Mr Singh had conveyed to Mr Faisal that the ceasefire violations were



A strong protest has also been lodged over the death of two Indian civilians in yesterday's ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.



Pakistan today summoned India's deputy high commissioner in Islamabad for the second consecutive day over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, claiming that more civilians have been killed in firing by the Indian troops. Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was summoned again to "condemn and lodge protest over more civilian casualties at the LoC due to unprovoked ceasefire violations by India", the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.The Foreign Office spokesman alleged three more civilians were killed in Chirikot and Satwal Sectors yesterday by Indian troops, increasing the total civilian death toll to five, including one man and four women.Director-General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who summoned Mr Singh, "condemned further unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces.During the meeting yesterday, Mr Singh had conveyed to Mr Faisal that the ceasefire violations were initiated by Pakistani troops in Poonch and Krishnaghatti sectors and Indian forces only responded appropriately.A strong protest has also been lodged over the death of two Indian civilians in yesterday's ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.