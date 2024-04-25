BSF Allows Pak Man Who Crossed Border By Mistake In Punjab To Return Home

The individual was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds.

In a gesture of goodwill, the Border Security Force (BSF) handed over a man from Pakistan to their soldiers, who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side of the international Border in Punjab.

Yesterday, BSF troops apprehended the man ahead of the fence in the Tarn Taran district.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that he was unaware of the border's alignment and had unintentionally crossed into Indian territory. Nothing objectionable was found in his possession during the search.

A flag meeting was conducted to express concerns over the failure of Pakistan Rangers to restrict the movement of Pakistani nationals. The individual was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture.

The BSF is tasked to secure the borders from Gujarat in the west to Assam in the east, acting as India's first line of defence.

Last week, the Border Security Force along with the Punjab Police recovered two drones from different locations in the border area of Amritsar, officials said. The recovered drones were identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic. Earlier on April 20, the BSF recovered a drone carrying three packets of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur.