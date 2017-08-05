Pahlaj Nihalani Files Harassment Case Against Mumbai Reporter

Pahlaj Nihalani has filed a complaint alleging harassment, intimidation and breach of privacy against a reporter, according to sources in the Mumbai Police. The reporter works for a recently launched television news channel and had chased the Central Board of Film Certification or CBFC chief for a response after he was embroiled in controversy over the ban on the use of the word intercourse in the film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.In the police complaint, which was lodged on Friday at Gamdevi police station, Mr Nihalani accuses the reporter of "continuously harassing me in my office building premise, exceeding all levels of courteous behavior and bullying the security guards and office staff into letting her enter my office."The Censor Board chief, however, did not respond to calls and messages for a comment on his complaint.Following the controversy over the Imtiaz Ali movie, the reporter had sought a response from Mr Nihalani who had then challenged the reporter's organisation to garner one lakh votes to clear the word in the film. The news channel has taken on Mr Nihalani for a series of actions of the censor board in the past.Speaking to the reporter, Mr. Nihalani had said, "You take voting from the public and I will clear the word (intercourse) on the promo and the film also. I want one lakh votes and I want to see that India has changed and Indian families want their 12-year-old kids to understand the meaning of this word (intercourse)."