Over 100 Swine Flu Deaths In Maharashtra Since January 2017

All India | | Updated: April 11, 2017 18:34 IST
Over 100 people have died of swine flu in Maharashtra this year. (File Photo)

Mumbai:  Swine flu has claimed more than 100 lives across Maharashtra this year, a state Health Department official said today.

"101 people have died till April 10 in the state due to swine flu. The rise and fall in temperatures during the last few weeks have aggravated the infection," Joint Director of Family Welfare Mukund Diggikar, who holds the additional charge for epidemic diseases in Maharashtra Health Department, told news agency PTI.

Though pregnant women, children and old people are more susceptible to the disease, almost all sections of the society have fallen prey to the H1N1 virus, he said. Besides, 182 people have tested positive for the viral infection across Maharashtra.

Another, 7,381 have shown symptoms similar to swine flu but tests will determine the infection, the official said.

"We have administered some medication to these patients but a full fledged treatment is yet to commence," he added.

Nashik has reported 20 deaths so far due to the H1N1 virus, the highest in Maharashtra. This is followed by Pune (13) and Pimpri Chinchwad (10) areas. Except for Konkan region, each district in the state has at least one case of swine flu death, Mr Diggikar said.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

