Om Puri's Demise Left A Huge Void In Indian Film Industry: President Mukherjee

Veteran actor Om Puri's demise has left a huge void in the field of Indian film industry, which will be difficult to fill, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday."I am sad to learn about the passing away of your father, Om Puri. A veteran and iconic actor, Om Puri delighted fans all over the world with his masterful screen presence and performance. For his contribution to Indian Cinema, he was honoured with numerous awards including the prestigious 'Padma Shri' in the year 1990."In the passing away of Om Puri, the Indian film industry has lost a highly talented and acclaimed actor who played memorable roles in numerous movies. He shall always be remembered for his powerful and versatile acting, which brought life into the celluloid characters he played in films," President Mukherjee said in a message to his son, Ishaan Puri.The President said Mr Puri's demise has left a huge void in the field of Indian film industry, which will be difficult to fill."Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey them to all members of your family. I pray to the Almighty to give your family and you the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss," he said.66-year-old Mr Puri died at his residence in Mumbai this morning after a massive heart attack.