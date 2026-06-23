Seema Kapoor Recalls Om Puri's Affair During Her Pregnancy: "Unfortunately, <i>Bachcha Nahi Bach Paya</i>"

Actor and writer Seema Kapoor recently opened up about her tumultuous marriage with actor Om Puri, who allegedly had an affair while she was pregnant. She spoke at length about how hard the journey was, especially losing her unborn child.

What's Happening

Seema Kapoor told Hindi Rush, "Unfortunately kya hua ki baccha mera nahi bach paya. Woh uss samay mere liye bahut precious tha. Kyunki Puri sahab ab laut ke aane wale nahi the. Main zindagi mein kabhi shaadi karne wali nahi thi. Toh woh baccha tha aur woh nahi hua. (Unfortunately, the child did not survive. That child was very precious to me because Puri sahab wasn't going to come back to my life and I would not have married again. So that child was important for me, and it didn't survive.)"

Furthermore, she explained that upon learning about Om Puri's affair with author and journalist Nandita Puri, she went to her mother's place in Rajasthan. But that only widened the distance between her and Om Puri, as Nandita grew closer to him. Soon he divorced Seema Kapoor and married Nandita in 1993.

Seema Kapoor added that years later Om Puri did apologise to her, especially before a critical surgery in London when he did not know if he would survive.

On Annu Kapoor Wanting To Take Legal Action

Seema Kapoor also spoke about how her brother, actor Annu Kapoor, who loved her very much, could not bear to see her in so much grief.

She said, "Saare log yeh chahte the, khaas taur se Annu bhai kyunki woh mujhe bahut pyaar karte hai. Woh mujhe dukh mein nahi dekh sakte thay. Isliye woh ladna chahte the, kanooni ladai ladna chahte the. Lekin main kisi tarah ki ladai nahi ladna chahti thi. (Everyone wanted me to take legal action against Om Puri, especially my brother Annu Kapoor, because he loves me very much. He couldn't see me in sorrow. So he wanted to fight, to take legal action. But I did not want to fight any kind of battle.)"

In an older conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Annu Kapoor had mentioned that Om Puri had "ruined" his sister's life.

He said, "Om Puri was a phenomenal actor. There was no great actor like him, but that is a different matter. He became someone's husband, and after becoming someone's husband, he betrayed a woman, and that is where things went wrong, and I am that woman's brother," Annu Kapoor said, recalling his love-hate relationship with the late actor in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

"He would have gone 10 years earlier, it was my sister who took care of him. When his body became weak and fragile, then he came back. I was also angry and upset with my sister," Kapoor added.

He said he has buried the past and moved on.

"Today, Om Puri saab is not there, his son is there. Even today, I pray to God for his son and for his ex-wife Nandita. I have no enmity towards anyone, but there is regret that my sister Seema Kapoor's life was ruined; she has no support," Kapoor continued.

"If I start telling those stories, it will become messy, because the brother inside me will come out. Om Puri was also very scared of me, because I speak bluntly. I am not afraid. I was helpless, I could not do anything," he added.

About Om Puri

Om Puri first married Seema Kapoor in 1991, but the marriage lasted less than a year. In 1993, Om Puri married journalist Nandita Puri and they had a son named Ishaan. Their marriage ended in 2013. Om Puri died in 2017, aged 66.

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