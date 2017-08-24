Odisha Police To Remove 'Blue Whale Challange', Game From Social Media

Odisha DGP KB Singh said this order should be carried out with immediate effect taking into account the urgency of the issue.

All India | | Updated: August 24, 2017 23:52 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Odisha Police To Remove 'Blue Whale Challange', Game From Social Media

The 'Blue Whale Challenge' is an online game which gives people tasks with suicide being the final task

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha police has asked all district police authorities to remove from social media the 'Blue Whale Challange', an online game which allegedly claimed several lives of children in the country.

"You are requested to take steps to ensure that such links of the deadly game in its own name or any similar game is immediately removed from the social media platform, "Odisha DGP KB Singh said in an official note to senior officers.

In his directive, DGP Singh told all SPs in the state to keep a watch on various social media outlets and ensure that the suicide game was not available to the users in the state.

DGP Singh said this order should be carried out with immediate effect taking into account the urgency of the issue.

"It is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platform to invite/initiate children to play these game, which may eventually led to the extreme step for self inflicting injuries including suicide," the DGP said.

Recently, a Class X girl in Sambalpur was found hanging from a fan in her room. The girl died at the hospital later.

Though the local police was probing the causes of the girl's death, her parents linked the death to 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora has, however, already ruled out the Blue Whale game angle in the incident.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READAmid Tension, Ram Rahim Could Chopper It To Panchkula Court: 10 Updates
Blue Whale ChallangeBlue Whale Challenge gameBlue Whale Challenge Suicides

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki BarfiJio Phone Jio Phone Booking Android Oreo Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................