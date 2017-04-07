Now, Trinamool MP Dola Sen Delays Air India Flight By 20 Minutes

In Air India's second run-in with an MP in weeks, one of its flights was held up for 20 minutes as a lawmaker from West Bengal, Dola Sen, argued with the crew over a seat for her wheelchair-bound mother.Ms Sen, who was on the Delhi to Kolkata flight, reportedly insisted on an emergency exit seat for her mother but was told by the airline that rules don't allow a passenger in a wheelchair to be seated in an emergency seat.The lawmaker of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress refused to back down on her demand and kept arguing with the staff, delaying the flight.Ms Sen's mother was finally given another seat.The incident coincided with Air India removing its flying ban on another MP, Shiv Sena's Ravindra Gaikwad, who had on March 23 assaulted a 60-year-old airline manager during an argument over a business class seat and bragged that he "hit him 25 times with a slipper".Air India has filed two cases against him, including one for causing flight delay.Mr Gaikwad yesterday wrote a letter expressing "regret" to the Civil Aviation Ministry, but it came after unruly Shiv Sena MPs surrounded minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in parliament and threatened that "no flight would take off in Mumbai" if the ban on their lawmaker was not lifted.Since his attack on the staffer, Mr Gaikwad tried four times to get on an Air India flight but his ticket was cancelled each time. Private airlines also supported the ban, leaving the politician taking to road trips or trains.A cabin crew union said it would not accommodate the politician till he apologises for the assault.After repeated episodes, including those involving politicians, the government is considering tougher rules to tackle unruly passengers by shaming them on a 'No-Flyers' list.