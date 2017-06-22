Now, Goa-Mumbai Travel Will Be Faster In Tejas Express. Details Here

The high-speed luxury premium train Tejas Express will now run on a new powerful engine. Tejas Express is one of the few special trains to get this new powerful engine.
The newly launched Tejas Express - which will offer on-board facilities such as LCD screens, wifi, CCTV cameras, redesigned seats, bigger luggage racks and automatic doors to its passengers, personalised infotainment systems and an advanced fire alarm system - is capable of running at speeds to the tune of 200 kilometres per hour (kmph) and boasts of improved couplers that will make the journey jerk-free and comfortable at high speed.
Tejas Express fares are around 20 per cent more than Shatabdi Express. The executive class fare has been fixed at Rs 2,540 without food and Rs 2,940 with food. And, the chair car fare will be Rs 1,850 with food and Rs 1,220 without food.
Also, Indian Railways plans to induct about 40,000 coaches with upgraded interiors by 2022-23.