Now, Goa-Mumbai Travel Will Be Faster In Tejas Express. Details Here

Tejas Express has revised its timings under the monsoon schedule. The travel time on the Goa-Mumbai route will now be faster from today as the departure time has been changed to 9 am from Karmali (Goa) instead of 7:30 am. However, the arrival time will remain the same for Mumbai at 7:45 pm. "Train No. 22120 Karmali - Mumbai Superfast Tejas Express will leave Karmali at 09:00 hrs instead of 07:30 hrs on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 19:45 hrs same day," a release from Central Railway stated. "There will be no change in timings of halts on Central Railway," it added.The high-speed luxury premium train Tejas Express will now run on a new powerful engine. Tejas Express is one of the few special trains to get this new powerful engine.The newly launched Tejas Express - which will offer on-board facilities such as LCD screens, wifi, CCTV cameras, redesigned seats, bigger luggage racks and automatic doors to its passengers, personalised infotainment systems and an advanced fire alarm system - is capable of running at speeds to the tune of 200 kilometres per hour (kmph) and boasts of improved couplers that will make the journey jerk-free and comfortable at high speed. Tejas Express fares are around 20 per cent more than Shatabdi Express. The executive class fare has been fixed at Rs 2,540 without food and Rs 2,940 with food. And, the chair car fare will be Rs 1,850 with food and Rs 1,220 without food.Also, Indian Railways plans to induct about 40,000 coaches with upgraded interiors by 2022-23.