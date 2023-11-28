NDTV Profit Business Channel Resumes Operations This December

NDTV Profit, the business news channel of the New Delhi Television Ltd, is set to resume regular operations from December. The channel will go live on December 8 - six years after it was discontinued on June 1, 2017.

The company informed the stock exchanges today that its Board of Directors has approved regular operations of NDTV Profit channel.

NDTV's share prices jumped over 12% on the National Stock Exchange and over 11.5% on the Bombay Stock Exchange as it closed Tuesday.

Analysts and investors are cheering the channel's big comeback as there are only three other dedicated business channels at the moment.

With the era of digitalisation and the Indian economy witnessing a significant uptick, this comes as a welcome move to expand the horizons of business and economic news.